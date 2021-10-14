Infant sustains skull fracture after car stolen in Rochester leads to police chase, crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An infant suffered a skull fracture injury after a stolen vehicle in Rochester led to a police chase and crash earlier this week, according to court paperwork.

According to police, a Lincoln SUV, with a 3-month-old child in the backseat, was stolen by a 17-year-old female on East Ridge Road on Tuesday.

Authorities say the teen led police on a chase, while driving recklessly at high speeds. They say she ultimately crashed into an embankment, which caused a “significant” skull fracture to the child, who is currently being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say the 17-year-old female was arraigned Wednesday and charged with:

Assault in the 1st Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the 1st Degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Grand larceny in the fourth degree

