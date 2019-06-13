CHILI, NY (WROC-TV) - It's about 10 acres of zoned agricultural land at 1891 Scottsville Road in Chili. With chatter from the town on rezoning this to a limited industrial development, citizens want to know what the town plans to do with it. Margaret Lipton lives next to it at Genesee Riverview Homes, and she feels she has the answer.

"Well, it's going to be Turner Underground Installations. Right now, they're located on Lehigh Station Road."

She says with that drilling company could come noise, bright lights and her biggest concern. The traffic. Located next to a tight curve, this roadway has seen a number of accidents, some fatal. Lipton feels heavy industrial truck traffic is only going to add to that danger.

"I don't want to see any more people get killed," she says.

"And we've got 121 people who signed a petition (against this)," says Ron Dusing. He also lives next door, and h e's already experienced an industrial development, and all the noise there, years ago.

"They had heavy loaders and when they put them in reverse they had the 'beep, beep, beep,'" says Dusing.

He shares the same traffic concerns as Lipton. And agreeing with them both is the Town Supervisor, David Dunning.

"Traffic is always a concern, no matter what we're looking at doing here," says Dunning.

Agricultural, industrial or housing, he says it's all going to be a traffic problem. For now, Dunning says it is still too early to tell what is going to be put there. Tonight's meeting was just a discussion on zoning. The conversation is still open.

"We need to listen, we need to vet it, and we go from there," he says.