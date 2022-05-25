ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of school districts across the region will see increased police presence in the following weeks in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since 2012.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that each will step up police patrols, out of an abundance of caution, around respective schools, officials announced Wednesday.

Sheriff Dougherty with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“I understand it is hard to process the events that occurred yesterday in Texas. As a parent, it is our worst fear. I can assure you that as a father of three, I feel what you feel.

Please know that there is currently no known threat in our schools but out of an abundance of caution you will see more Deputy Sheriffs around your schools over the next several weeks. You may see them in marked cars in uniform or unmarked cars in suits. I do not want you to have more concern or anxiety over their presence so please know they are there as a support to you, the kids, the teachers, and the school administrators.”

On Tuesday, a teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a single Texas classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” killing 21 people, 19 of which were identified as young children.

Officials said the 18-year-old legally brought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack and hinted that an attack could be coming, suggesting that “kids should watch out.”

The shooting came just 10 days after the deaths of 10 Black people at the hands of an 18-year-old man who drove three hours to carry out a racist, live-streamed shooting rampage in Buffalo.

Local advocate Melanie Funchess with Ubuntu Village Works spoke with News 8 Tuesday and offered expert guidance on how adults can explain something so tragic to children.

“We need to be truthful with our child, but we also need to do it in ways that are age-appropriate,” said Funchess.

She says youngsters understand emotions like ‘sad’ and ‘angry’. “So you can explain that someone got very angry and they did a bad thing, and now people are sad,” she said.

President of Monroe County Council of School Superintendents Bo Wright is expected to discuss Tuesday’s school shooting with media around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.