Increased police presence at movie theaters on the opening night of ‘Joker’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Friday night was opening night for the Warner Brothers movie ‘Joker’.

Even with all the hype about the movie, a warning was sent out about possible threats. Last week the FBI sent a bulletin to law enforcement about dark web rumblings of a movie plot conspiracy to commit a mass shooting.

In 2012 there was a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado during ‘Dark Knight Rises’, which was the last time a Batman movie was in theaters. 12 people died and 70 were injured.

Out in Gates, police did respond to the call to be alert. Meanwhile, moviegoers told WROC they went in unworried.

“The thing is I don’t think this movie is going to be any different than the 100 other movies that have come out. ” said Mike Bayusik. “I mean movies 30, 40 years ago you could say the same thing. You could easily have access to those and fin those online too. I think half the movies do that anyway.”

Erica Despard, an officer for the Gates Police Department, says people should always be careful with big crowds. “Any big blockbuster movie could draw huge crowds so anywhere there’s a lot of people, lot of cars, people going in and out, its cause for concern for us just because we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Many Rochester area theaters are amping up security for the remainder of the movie’s run.

Ahead of the movie release Warner Brothers released a statement.