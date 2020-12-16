Increase in shipping demands overwhelm the USPS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A record flood of mail is threatening to overwhelm the U.S. Postal Service.

Backlogs and worker shortages could mean longer delays in delivery. Online shopping is expected to shatter records this year, putting a tremendous strain on major carriers.

Postal companies said workers being out with COVID-19 has also added stress.

“Carriers love this time of year — albeit, it’s very stressful,” Tom Dlugolenski, of the National Association of Letter Carriers said. “And it’s stressful for a number of reasons. One — the volume is through the roof. Two, a lot of people are out of work. So as a carrier, you might have two or three that aren’t there due to COVID-19 — maybe they’re being quarantined, someone in their house has to be home. So now we’re having to do double duty a lot.”

The shipping increase also comes at a time when the vaccine is also being shipped nationwide and a winter storm threatens the East coast.