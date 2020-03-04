IJC: Review coming for controversial Plan 2014

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – The International Joint Commission, the organization which oversees the Great Lakes, will review Plan 2014, according to a statement released Tuesday. The U.S. and Canada will each contribute $1.5 million to the review.

The review will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, according to the IJC.

“What this money is funding is a study, we’re in essence living the study right now,” said Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, who sits on the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.

“The data we’re doing, pushing these limits beyond what 2014 thought was possible, it’s kind of redefining what could be a new plan, or a modified, severely, 2014 plan.”

The plan came under fire after record flooding in 2017. Criticism, in part, comes because under it, the IJC was limited in how much water it can release under certain conditions.

Supporters say it’s better for the environment and allows max outflows if the lake level gets high enough.

Eric Eagan lives along the lakeshore. he blames climate change more than Plan 2014.

“If they’re not following the plan, they’re kicking out more water than they’ve ever put out before, and it’s still coming in, the lake is still rising, then it’s obviously not the plan,” said Eagan.

Eagan pointed to the current situation, in which Plan 2014 has temporarily been set aside.