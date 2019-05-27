IJC members to visit Greece Tuesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - News 8 has been monitoring the lake levels around Rochester for the past month, as the Lake Ontario levels have reached an all-time record high.

Due to the high water levels and growing concerns following the flooding seen in 2017, Commissioners of the International Joint Commission (IJC) are visiting Greece on Tuesday.

IJC members will hear from elected officials from communities that have been impacted by these steadily rising lake levels. The listening session with the IJC officials is scheduled from 1 pm to 2:30 pm at Greece Town Hall and it is not open to the public.

