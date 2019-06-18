Local News

IJC considering drastic measures to reduce level of Lake Ontario

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 11:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:53 AM EDT

Lake Ontario (WROC) - As water levels continue to reach record levels on Lake Ontario, the International Joint Commission is considering a drastic approach.

On Monday, the agency announced it's considering expanding lake outflows to record-breaking levels of nearly 2.75 million gallons per second. That's the upper limit regarded as safe for ships under plan 2014.

Even with high outflows, the IJC says the level of Lake Ontario is expected to stay high for several weeks.

