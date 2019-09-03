IJC appoints Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich to board

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Joint Commission (IJC) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River (ILOSLR) Board.

The IJC board has been in the spotlight in recent years as Lake Ontario’s water levels have reached historic highs in 2017 and 2019.

The board’s main duty is to ensure that outflows from Lake Ontario meet the requirements of the IJC order, including the controversial Plan 2014. The board also has responsibilities to communicate with the public about about water levels and flow regulation.

Reilich has been critical of the IJC’s Plan 2014 in the past, lobbying against it and even starting a petition to overturn it.

In July, the IJC announced it would expand the membership of its board by adding to local members, one from each country, from municipalities on the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. IJC officials say the Canadian appointee is expected to be announced in “the near future.”

In a press release, IJC officials say they agree that the appointment of these local members to the board would be helpful, particularly in their efforts to document the human and social impacts of the recent flooding.

Reilich’s town of Greece has been hit particularly hard from Ontario’s flooding in recent years, especially along Edgemere Drive where police were forced to close the road due to flooding earlier this year.

The International Joint Commission was established under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 to help the United States and Canada prevent and resolve disputes over the use of the waters the two countries share. Its responsibilities include approving projects that affect water levels across the international boundary, such as the Moses-Saunders Dam, and investigating and reporting on issues of concern when asked by the governments of the two countries.

