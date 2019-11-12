If you don’t brush the snow off your car, can police pull you over?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a point of contention among many in snowy communities: How much is enough when it comes to brushing snow off your vehicle?

Some just handle the windows, some leave snow on the hood or roof, some leave snow covering their headlights and taillights, and others, perhaps the most noble among us, brush off the entire automobile.

Don’t bother taking 2 minutes to clean the snow off your car windows this morning.

We all love driving near you when you can’t see us.@RochesterChambr pic.twitter.com/KaGosaqyxn — Bob Duffy (@BobDuffyROC) November 12, 2019

When it comes to local law, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials, there is currently no law that specifically addresses snow on a vehicle.

However, before the non-brushers celebrate, there is still a law that can get you pulled over.

Section 1213 says “Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism,” is on the books and enforceable.

When a member of MCSO sees that a motorists view is obstructed, including snow, which may interfere with roadway safety, a traffic stop may be initiated.

That traffic stop is merely at the discretion of the deputy if a warning or ticket is issued.

So there you have it — while there is nothing specifically on the books regarding snow amounts on vehicles, your best chance of avoiding a ticket is to take some off before you drive.

Section 1213

Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism. No person shall drive a motor vehicle when it is so loaded, or when there are in the front seat such number of persons as to obstruct the view of the driver to the front or sides of the vehicle or as to interfere with the driver’s control over the driving mechanism of the vehicle.