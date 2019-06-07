IEC Electronics groundbreaking Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - More jobs are coming to Wayne County.

IEC Electronics held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday in Newark. The company's new headquarters will be located in the Silver Hill Technology Park.

Congressman John Katko joined IEC Electronics President & CEO Jeffrey Schlarbaum for the ceremony.

IEC manufactures complex elements for advanced technology companies primarily in the medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors.

The new facility is expected to bring over 360 jobs to the region while retaining over 460 existing ones. It's expected to open in early 2020.