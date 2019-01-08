Icy roads troubling first responders, drivers in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Icy roads were proven troublesome for first responders in Canandaigua who were working overnight on Monday.

A car slipped down an icy driveway on Island Beach Drive shortly after midnight.

Police say the car hit the house and damaged gas meter equipment.

Crews had to call in for extra salt before they could even bring their trucks to the scene. No one was injured in the crash.

