VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dick’s House of Sport in Victor is getting an ice rink next month.

According to a post shared by the company on social media, the 60 foot by 100 foot ice rink will have open skate opportunities, along with 3 v 3 leagues, lessons, drills, and more.

The Dick’s in Victor opened in April. It already features a turf field, running track, rock climbing wall, and batting cage.