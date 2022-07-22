ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of Rochester are in mourning following the shooting of two police officers in the line of duty on Thursday night. Local resident Mary Mattison says she no longer feels safe.

“I think it’s just awful, because we need the police badly right now,” Mattison said. “Right now with the condition of everything in the Rochester area, the president needs to bring the troops in and there needs to be a curfew.”

Emily Dyson, another resident, says even though the city is going through such a dark time she is hopeful the community will pull through.

“It’s disheartening for our communities to have this kind of thing happen, you know. We have a really good sense of community in our city and I think we all want to take care of each other and something like this is very scary for those that live in the area.”