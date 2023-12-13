ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Evelyn Munger, a Rochester woman says her KIA has been stolen, despite her getting the software upgrade, and using a club.

She says the theft allegedly occurred between 11 p.m. and 5:45 a.m.

“My cat woke me up, wanted to go out, 5:45 a.m., opened the door, the cat was just as surprised as I was that it was not there,” she said

Munger called Rochester police, who filed a report, and she filed an insurance claim. She says when she bought red 2020 KIA Sportage in 2020, she’s taken every precaution.

The dealership put the “upgraded” sticker in her car within the past several months. Munger says there was no broken glass, but the handle of the car was in nearby bushes.

Munger is retired, but still volunteers twice a week, she says buying a new car could be very hard financially.

But her neighbors have been rallying around her to help if they can, and she can get a short-term rental.

“I’ve said to other friends who have a club and don’t put it on, and now it’s like… Why bother? They still drove it away,” she said. “I just hope that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Munger added that she hopes if the alleged thieves are caught, that they get more than an appearance ticket.

Both KIA and RPD say that they aren’t able to say if any other upgraded KIAs have been stolen.