“I see my job almost like charity,” Nazareth College adjuncts demonstrate in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of demonstrators gathered Thursday afternoon in support of higher wages for Nazareth College adjunct professors.
Josh Massicot, a demonstrator, told News 8 he teaches nine classes at Nazareth College.
“I don’t make any money. I see my job almost like charity,” said Massicot.
“I essentially have a full-time job on a quarter, if, of that pay.”
“These are people that have so much experience,” said Alexis Hicks, a student.
“And they can give some, maybe more of what tenured faculty can, and they’re just being treated wrongly.”
News 8 received the following statement from Nazareth College:
“Nazareth College respects and values the contributions our part-time faculty make to the education of our students and our campus community. Part-time faculty teach approximately one third of the courses at Nazareth and are comprised of a diverse group of academics, artists, broadcasters, clinicians, educators, executives, lawyers, musicians, researchers, retirees, working professionals and other experienced and dedicated individuals. Many are active practitioners in their fields.
Nazareth also respects our part-time faculty’s decision to elect SEIU Local200United as their representative for collective bargaining. Over the past 10 months, including today, Nazareth and SEIU Local200United have met 23 times for in-person bargaining sessions and we have reached agreement on the vast majority of the bargaining topics. We are pleased to report that we made substantial progress today and we hope we can reach agreement quickly.
Liz Cronin, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Communications
Nazareth agrees that part-time faculty compensation should increase and we are confident that the College’s compensation and continued employment proposals are meaningful. At the same time, of course, Nazareth must be a responsible steward of our students’ tuition dollars.
Nazareth remains committed to continuing to bargain in good faith with SEIU Local200United, is hopeful regarding the process, and looks forward to continuing its productive discussions with SEIU Local200United at the bargaining table.”