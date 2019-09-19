“I see my job almost like charity,” Nazareth College adjuncts demonstrate in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of demonstrators gathered Thursday afternoon in support of higher wages for Nazareth College adjunct professors.

Josh Massicot, a demonstrator, told News 8 he teaches nine classes at Nazareth College.

“I don’t make any money. I see my job almost like charity,” said Massicot.

“I essentially have a full-time job on a quarter, if, of that pay.”

HAPPENING NOW: Nazareth adjunct staff + supporters talking to media in downtown ROC. They’re petitioning for higher wages with State Assemblyman Bronson in attendance @News_8 pic.twitter.com/sOBljiRdkN — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 19, 2019

“These are people that have so much experience,” said Alexis Hicks, a student.

“And they can give some, maybe more of what tenured faculty can, and they’re just being treated wrongly.”

News 8 received the following statement from Nazareth College: