“I Remember Nicole” empowers dialogue

Emmy award winning filmmaker Renee Sotile discussed her new music video “I Remember Nicole” and the fight against domestic violence Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Sotile, who grew up in Penfield and went to school in Webster, got her start in media locally before moving to Los Angeles prior to the O.J. Simpson trial. She covered the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson as a video journalist, and the experience changed her life.

Twenty-five years later, Sotile’s “I Remember Nicole” is a meant to spotlight domestic violence and give voice to its victims, spark dialogue and change. The music video features Nicole Brown’s sister, Hollywood actors, and scenes that were shot locally at the 2017 Willow Walk.

As part of her visit home, Sotile will share the video at Jennifer House in Rochester, which provides safety and stability for homeless women.

“It’s a global anthem reclaiming power over domestic violence,” said Sotile.

The video is free to view on YouTube. Click the following link to see it: