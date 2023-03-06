ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed and nine injured in a crowd surge trampling incident at Rochester’s Main Street Armory Sunday.

News 8 spoke with a 22-year-old who went to the concert with her friends, and lost her phone in all the chaos. She wishes to keep her identity anonymous, but she did share details of the struggle audience members faced trying to leave the venue.

She says the concert featuring GloRilla and Finesse2tymes was great. In hopes of beating some of the crowd, her group attempted to leave during a song, but she says there were too many people, and not enough space.

She dropped her phone as the crowd surged toward the doors. She says it landed near someone who was lying on the ground.

She wasn’t sure those on the ground made it out alright.

“We were leaving the concert during the last song and all the way down the hallway, we were leaving, it was pretty tight,” she said. “I had a bad feeling just because of how tight it was. There were so many people and we almost got to the door and basically we just heard people like running and screaming towards the door. We were just pressed up against the table like literally getting squished. I felt like for a second, I don’t know if we’re going to make it out of this because of how many people were squishing in there.”

Police identified Rhondesia Belton, 33, as the Buffalo resident who died. A 35-year-old woman from Syracuse and a 35-year-old woman from Rochester were hospitalized in critical condition. Seven others were injured.

City of Rochester officials released a statement Monday saying they will meet with Armory ownership “to discuss the path forward for the Main Street Armory as an entertainment venue.” A concert scheduled for March 11 has been canceled.