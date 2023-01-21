ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The morning of January 5, freshmen Skylynne Delgado and Ashley Rodriquez said they had just gotten onto the grounds of Ben Franklin High School (BFSH), when a single gunshot rang out. The two ran to the front doors, only to find them locked.

Delgado said she crouched down, praying, as multiple bullets flew past her.

“What was going through my mind was, ‘I just need to hurry up and get into this building because I’m not trying to get shot’ and I was worried for the people around me, too,” Delagado said. “I can still hear the gun shots, you know, everything going — rewinding [it] and stuff.”

As the two crouched in front of the locked door, they said the shooter approached them, firing once or twice more. Rodriguez said she heard the gun jam, and the bullets stopped. She believes this saved their lives.

A day after the shooting, security footage of the incident was leaked to social media. Rochester Police Department said that a 16-year-old BFSH student had been the target of the shooting. The incident had started a few blocks away, but ultimately ended at the doors of the school, involving bystanders Delagado and Rodriquez.

Neither girl has been in class since, afraid the shooter may come back to target them.

They and their parents have many complaints about how has Rochester City School District handled the shooting and then the leaked footage, which they shared with News 8 Saturday.

“They should have talked [to us], and been like, “This is what happened, this is the information, that was going on,’ but they just kept it in secret,” Rodriquez said. “They was just worried about, ‘Oh, when are you going back to school?'”

Although the district has suspended four employees for the leaked footage, the families argue that’s not good enough. They claim that the district and BFHS have misrepresented the event, and have rarely checked in on either girl’s well-being.

Shortly after it happened, Delagado’s parents came in to speak with BFHS principal Dudrige Brenord. But they said they were turned away.

“We stood there waiting over a half an hour in the office,” Delgado’s father, Alberto Delgado, said. “And I was wondering, ‘Well, what’s going on? The principal’s not coming down.’ And [the secretary] said she’s going to go speak to him right now. When she came back, she told us that he said that we need to make an appointment to be able to see him — when he was right there — and he didn’t want to come speak to us. That made me very upset. [He], as a principal, should be there to explain to us what’s going on.”

A spokesperson for the school district said that RCSD shares the families outrage of the surveillance footage being released without their consent.

They also clarified that RCSD superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso has spoken with the families since the incident. Their main goal is to keep the privacy of the students safe during this investigation.

Check back in with News 8 WROC at 11 to learn more about the students’ experiences and parent demands.