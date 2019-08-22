“Hyperdrive” show filmed in Rochester now streaming on Netflix

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can now watch the t-v show that was filmed at the Eastman Business Park in Rochester.

“Hyperdrive” is a reality stunt show featuring drivers from around the world. They compete on one of the largest automotive obstacle courses ever built. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

“It’s really exciting for Kodak and Eastman Business Park to have Netflix’s Hyperdrive filmed here because we believe it helps people get the word out about the asset that we have here and our goal is really to attract industrial customers to the site and this is a way to get more fans. You know just being heard of is the first step,” said Vice President of Development Tim Palmer.

To celebrate, the Kodak Center hosted a premiere party Wednesday night during which a producer showed off some behind-the-scenes work that went into the show.