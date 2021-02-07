Hybrid model begins Monday for RCSD Pre-K through 6th grade, parents weigh in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some students in the Rochester City School District will go back to school in-person Monday, the first time they’ve been in the classroom in months.

According to the district’s reopening plan, students in Pre-K through 6th grade can return to school in-person two days of the week and remotely for another two days. Wednesdays will remain fully independent and asynchronous for all students, the district said.

“During all phases of implementation, parents/caregivers will continue to have the choice to continue with 100% remote learning for their child,” the reopening plan said.

“I’m excited for him to go back to school,” said Amy Rivera, whose fourth grader is heading back to World of Inquiry School 58 Monday. “He misses his teacher and his friends.”

Rivera said her son needs the in-person social interaction students miss online.

“We are taking every possible precaution for the adults who work with our children,” said Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of the RCSD, in correspondence with the school community. “We have no data to show that adults in the schools are becoming infected at a rate disproportionate to the population.”

Some in the RCSD community are not convinced now is the right time to send students back.

“I’m going to see how everything goes first,” said Joedna Foster, whose children attend East High School, scheduled to reopen for hybrid learning two weeks from Monday. “And then, maybe if they have an option where you can do it later on, they can come back to school, maybe I’ll do that.”

Adam Urbanski, the Rochester Teachers Association president, has been adamant that now is not the right time to reopen in-person instruction.

“Teachers can’t wait to see their children in person. But with all the constraints, and all the lack of readiness, I would not send my child back quite yet,” said Urbanski. “I would wait until the schools are safer and more ready.”