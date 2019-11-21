Hundreds rally in Rochester for Latina Equal Pay Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester was the site of one of the nation’s largest rallies for Latina Equal Pay Day on Wednesday.

Hundreds rallied at Workers United on East Avenue, wearing green to protest the $.55 Latinas make to each white, non-hispanic man’s dollar.

Activists also seek New York Governor Andrew Como’s signature on two equal pay bills that would reduce the bar for wage discrimination.

Many of those at the rally were college students fighting for less financial uncertainty.

“Being a Latina, I don’t necessarily get discriminated against visually or physically, but I know when it comes to financials which aren’t discussed, they’re never discussed in terms of our field,” said RIT student Maria Tovar. “A lot of the younger generation don’t know what they’re getting into. I personally didn’t. I was a first generation college student and not knowing exactly what salary I deserved to be paid was important.”

November 20 also has a special significance — it represents how far into this year Latinas, on average, have to work to earn what white, non-hispanic men made last year.