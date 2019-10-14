Hundreds partake in ‘Buddy Walk’ Down syndrome fundraiser in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Accross the country this weekend, more than 330,000 Americans were expected to walk in support of Down syndrome awareness — and that included more than 600 folks in Rochester.

The 23rd annual Flower City Down Syndrome Network Buddy Walk was held at RIT Sunday.

The event serves as a fundraiser to support the many programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families.

“Celebrating our children and adults with Down syndrome, learning more about what it is, and just learning more about each individual with Down syndrome and what they have to offer,” said Brian Callahan, Flower City Down Syndrome Network President.

Last year, more than $14 million was raised nationwide, and it all goes to the Down syndrome Network.