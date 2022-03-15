ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 800 animals including rats, rabbits, and other small animals were brought to Lollypop Farm for immediate care, according to a Facebook post from the Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

Lollypop is asking the public for help after its humane law enforcement officers, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environmental Conservation police officers, brought the animals to the facility Monday evening.

Officials said Tuesday that Lollypop is asking for community support to make sure the animals can continue to receive proper housing, food, and medical care during their stay.

Lollypop officials say anyone can help these animals by visiting a local Pet Supplies Plus store for supplies, or by visiting this website. They say the greatest needs currently are Timothy hay, small mammal foods — like rodent block or guinea pig pellets — towels and sheets.

Officials say Wegmans gift cards for fruits and vegetables are appreciated, as well as tissue boxes and toilet paper tubes.

According to Lollypop, this remains an active investigation, and details regarding the case are limited at this time.

