Hundreds more RCSD students affected by another round of bus driver resignations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More drivers contracted to bus students within the Rochester City School District have resigned, impacting additional routes and students. This, one day after nine other drivers resigned, and one day before school is set to begin.

Three more drivers with First Student and Monroe buses have resigned, bringing that total to 12 drivers who have decided to step down.

These driver resignations mean 317 additional students are affected. That’s in addition to the 584 designated as ‘walkers’ in a 1.5-mile radius by their school.

The hundreds of students who don’t have transport are part of what’s being called a ‘transportation interruption learning plan’.

District officials say within the RCSD bus garage, they have 23 vacancies, and they do not anticipate that number to change. RCSD is still in negotiations with RGRTA to transport thousands of students to school.