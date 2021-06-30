Hundreds in Rochester without power amid heat wave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 600 homes and businesses in Monroe County were without power Wednesday, leaving many to deal with the season’s first heat wave without air conditioning.

RG&E says it has been working underground on Caroline Street, and restored power temporarily Tuesday. The company says issues on a circuit caused a second outage. Crews were working to replace a cable Wednesday and said power would be restored by 2:00 p.m., but that didn’t happen.

“RG&E has been telling us that the power’s going to come back on, every four hours. Every four hours, they say it’s going to be another four hours,” said Fernando Fiore, a resident impacted by the outages. “I told everybody if it’s going to come on July 2, just tell us it’s July 2. So then we can plan, we can leave, we can move our food, we can go do something else and make provisions instead of making plans four hours at a time. “

RG&E did reply in a statement, saying: