Humans for Education goes beyond

Humans for Education will host a fundraiser “One Step Beyond” this Wednesday, June 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Rochester’s Comedy at the Carlson.

President and Founder of Humans for Education Daphne Pariser discussed the idea behind the fundraiser and how the proceeds will be utilized Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Humans for Education is an international non-profit that works in Kenya and what we do is we really want to help people out of poverty by giving them a sustainable education,” Pariser explained. “The way that we do that is we partner with schools to build them small businesses so that they become financially independent.”

Pariser visited Kenya when she was 10-years-old. It was during a return trip at the age of 21 where she discovered the passion project Humans for Education. “All I knew was that I wanted to listen,” she said. “So I went out and I talked to different community members and students, and all of these different people and asked, how would you get yourself out of poverty? And everyone said education and health care. I said that’s great, but how do you make that sustainable? And they came up with the small business plan, so it really came from them. We’ve made it culturally sensitive so that it works in the different areas of Kenya where we work.”

Wednesday’s fundraiser in Rochester will support a new initiative. “We’ve got a really big event and the whole theme is to go ‘One Step Beyond’ and the reason is because our whole model has been with education, but what we realized is that we really need to get health care in there,” Pariser said. “So we’re actually building a clinic. That’s what this event is for, we’re raising the money to build a clinic. We’re about 80 percent of the way there, so we’re hoping to raise the last 20 at this event.”

Pariser added, “We’ve got some really exciting presenters which you will see once you are there. They’re all going to be talking about how they went ‘One Step Beyond’ to become who they are in their own personal lives. So we have one person, Mike Alcazaren, who is a U of R grad student, and he’s going to be talking about the benefits of failure, and how important something that’s so terrifying to us is to actually becoming better people. So it’s all going to be very positive, very influential to help you think about your life and feel better. We really just want this to be a very positive, fun event.”

Get your tickets at the door, or ahead of time online at HumansforEducation.org/One-Step-Beyond.