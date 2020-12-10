Human remains found near Red Creek identified as missing Wayne County man

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say human remains found in a wooded area earlier this month have been identified as a missing person.

Officials say 51-year-old Eric Slack, of Red Creek, was reported missing on August 5, 2020.

Officials say hunters discovered human remains in a wood area south of Route 104, near the Village of Red Creek, on December 5.

Those remains were transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were positively identified.

Officials say an investigation into Slack’s death is ongoing.