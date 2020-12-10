Human remains found near Red Creek identified as missing Wayne County man

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say human remains found in a wooded area earlier this month have been identified as a missing person.

Officials say 51-year-old Eric Slack, of Red Creek, was reported missing on August 5, 2020.

Officials say hunters discovered human remains in a wood area south of Route 104, near the Village of Red Creek, on December 5.

Those remains were transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were positively identified.

Officials say an investigation into Slack’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss