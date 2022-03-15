ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say human remains were pulled from the Genesee River Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the river, just north of Route 104, a little after 3 p.m. for the report of a decomposed body in the water.

Police say, when officers arrived, they were able to make out the location of the body. Rochester Police Scuba Team members were able to approach and examine said remains and they later determined them to be human.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community.

Details remain limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.