Human body recovered from Letchworth gorge

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a human body was recovered from the Letchworth Gorge.

Officials say the investigation began Sunday evening.

The announcement of the recovered body came around 2 p.m. Monday.

Assisting the New York State Police in the investigation was the New York State Park Police, and the New York State Forest Rangers.

State Police officials say the incident is a suspected suicide, but the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

