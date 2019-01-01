Howling winds strike region causing damages Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARMA, NY (WROC-TV) - High winds howled throughout the region this morning, with some areas reporting 61 MPH wind gusts. Debris and damage were scattered across the area; most people saw bits and pieces in the roadway, others lost power, while some were dealt a significant wallop.



On his way to a promotional event this morning, Doug Miller drove by the usually bubble-shaped Glacier Ridge Sports Park. When he looked out his window, he saw the door to his business standing, but the giant dome was not. He knew the culprit right away.



"Winds. It looks like some sort of micro burst ripped a part of it and once it started to come down it caught onto our brand new lights we had installed and just shredded it," says Miller.



In terms of the cost to get it fixed, that is all a guessing game at this point. “Right now there are a lot of unknowns in those regards, so we’re just taking it hour by hour right now and then day by day," says Miller.



Miller is likely not alone in the region, with other properties getting hit with high winds and large pieces of debris. But Miller’s business might be the heaviest hit from Tuesday morning's forceful winds. In terms of when he'll be open again, Miller's guess is as good as anyone else's. He adds, "I’ve never been through a situation like this so it’s a process and we’re going to take it step by step."