ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week, over 70 asylum seekers arrived by bus at the Holiday Inn on State Street as more are expected to be welcomed to the Rochester area in the coming weeks.

An asylum seeker is a person who fled their country for various reasons such as war or due to human rights violations. Asylum seekers are not considered refugees yet, but they await a decision for their asylum.

According to Monroe County, they are expecting a promise to be kept — that New York City will be paying for the asylees’ food, security, and transportation.

If you are a Monroe County resident looking to aid these families as they arrive in Rochester, here are a few things to look into:

Donations:

The WNY Coalition of Farmworker Serving Agencies are hosting a donation drive for asylum seekers. The drive is in collaboration with IBERO American Action League, Inc. and Foodlink.

Items eligible for donation include:

Gift cards (for food or basic needs, admission to community events, or transportation)

Baby/Kids Products (strollers, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes)

Luggage or PrePaid Cell Phones

Clothing

Toiletries and Hygiene Products (Toothpaste, soap, feminine care products)

Drop off locations for the drive are the Ibero Community Resource Center on Clifford Avenue, and the Ibero Main Office on Evergreen Street.

United Way also has a general donation link on its website, but they have also set up a link to donate to its Asylum Seeker Fund — with all proceeds going towards the organizations working for the needs of the asylees.

In addition, WNY Coalition of Farmworker Serving Agencies, which is leading the integration efforts, is also directing people to donate to United Way or through their website.

It’s not just monetary donations that can help — Foodlink set up a collection bin in the front lobby of United Way to collect food, hygiene products, and diapers.

Catholic Charities has a registry and gifting page on Amazon for people to look up what items they are looking for to donate.

The Ibero-American Action League says that they are working with WNY Farmworkers Coalition and the New York Immigration Coalition to make an “angel tree” to provide toys, clothes, and other needs. Ibero adds they are not seeking monetary donations.

If you do wish to donate, it is advised that you do not donate to the Holiday Inn on State Street.

Volunteer Work:

The United Way of Greater Rochester is one of many organizations offering their support during this time. They said that anyone who is moved by the situation and wants to offer their support can volunteer.

In addition, Catholic Charities says that they offer multiple opportunities for residents to volunteer to aid asylum seekers and refugees. Those who wish to help volunteer can click here.

CEO Jamie Saunders told News 8 that volunteers are working to gather hygiene kits, emergency food, and diapers for these relocating families.