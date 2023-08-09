ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — After recent flooding from severe weather over the past couple months, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging consumers to take extra precautions when it comes to purchasing vehicles that could have a prior history of flood damage.

Typically, the DMV checks the history of every vehicle that’s being registered in New York State and will alert those customers if the vehicle purchased has a history of flood damage, however, the DMV is still encouraging buyers to do their part and take a closer look before purchasing a used vehicle in a private sale or online.

Deputy Commissioner for Investigations and Law Enforcement Support at NYS DMV Owen McShane says that one of the biggest things to look out for is if it sounds too good to be true, take a really close look at the vehicle being offered for sale.

McShane tells me that he sees many late model cars being offered for sale on Craigslist or Facebook marketplace for a third of the normal pricing, and many people are overlooking common red flags for what appears to be a good deal.

“If you’re looking for a car, have a mechanic check it out, on the DMV website you can do a free VIN check, check the history for any surprises that are reported, and use common sense when getting into the car, open the engine compartment, sometimes you can check where the water line came up above the engine and it’s being sold with a clean title with no problems with it,” says McShane.

If the car was totaled out in an accident or was in a flood NYS generally requires it to have a salvage title, but that’s not always obvious on the title, or disclosed by the seller, and Senior Insurance Specialist for AAA David Kirst says once the car is bought, the prior damage cannot be fixed after the fact through your insurance.

“If you did happen to buy a flooded-out vehicle and happened to notice afterwards that there was some damage to it, you wouldn’t necessarily, the insurance company wouldn’t necessarily pay to fix any of that flood damage unless it were to cause an accident,” says Kirst.

Any exposure to water resulting in hidden rust issues that could wreak havoc on your car and result in an accident. And with so many cars these days relying on electronic components for safety such as lane departure and automatic braking, it’s important to find any water damage before those components fail down the road. Reporting in studio, Christine Gregory, News 8.

How should you check your vehicle before purchasing?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) VINCheck is a free service to help consumers determine if a vehicle has been reported as salvaged or stolen. By entering the Vehicle Identification Number of the vehicle they are looking to buy, consumers can learn if the vehicle was ever flooded or stolen. They can search up to five VINs per day.

The NICB also offers a free brochure on its website with tips on how to avoid post-disaster fraud.

The DMV’s website also provides tips on buying vehicles, including the protections available when purchasing a used vehicle through a private sale or from an auto dealer.