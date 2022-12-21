ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to cold weather and pets, there are a few extra things pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe especially with the incoming cold and freeze concerns expected in the coming days.

While the winter can be a fun time to get outside with your pet, it’s important to be mindful when it’s not safe to do so. I spoke with Senior Program Manager Erin Askeland from Camp Bow Wow who says that dogs can feel the effects of the bitter cold just as humans do. Dogs of different breeds and sizes all have a different threshold for the length of time they can spend outside, which means paying extra close attention to when temperatures do drop below freezing, limiting the amount of time spent outside, and taking into account the wind chill as well.

“It depends on the dog’s coat, how well they’re made for cold weather and just how cold it is. You know, when it’s 40 degrees versus in the negatives that’s a big difference. Dogs that have really short coats that aren’t made for cold weather can benefit from a coat, or a very young or very old dog, because maybe they’re not, you know they don’t get the blood flow as quickly they can get cold much more easily than you know any of your regular, adult dogs,” Erin says.

While putting on a coat, sweater, or booties can help protect your dog from the elements, it can also prevent their paws from feeling the effects of harsh chemicals from winter deicers used on roads and sidewalks. Now when it comes to getting frostbite, both dogs and cats are at risk, especially when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. You can watch for signs from your pet that may indicate they’re getting too cold such as shaking, burrowing while outside, a hunched over appearance, and whining. Reporting in studio, Christine Gregory, News 8.

If you notice any signs of frostbite or hypothermia in your pet, make sure to contact your local veterinarian and get them inside as soon as possible.