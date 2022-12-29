ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – When the bitter cold strikes even with enough warning, it can catch certain aspects of our life off guard, one of those things being the pipes in your home freezing and causing water damage as first responders have been called to a number of burst pipes over the last couple days.

When it comes to frozen pipes in your home at Domenic DeLeo Vice President of Residential Operations at Isaac Heating and Air says this year has been especially busy with concerns after having such a mild start to winter followed by the recent burst of extremely cold weather.

“People’s equipment is working harder than it has all year and that’s when we tend to find breakdowns, so then obviously with the cold temperatures that with no heat with the cold temperatures that will put you in a situation where the pipes in the basement and the pipes in the house can freeze,” says DeLeo.

DeLeo mentioned to me a couple options that you can take if this happens.

“What we recommend is that you drain the house, so if you have a no heat situation, drain the house. You know all the water in the house will end up draining so the pipes can’t freeze,” DeLeo says.

This means shutting the main water off to your house, opening all the faucets, and opening up the sink at the lowest level of your house if a tech can’t get to you, or you can keep the water on and let the sink drip to relieve the pressure.

“A lot of it comes down to maintaining your equipment earlier in the season to make sure everything’s operational, everything’s functional so that we can stay ahead of the repairs, you know keeping the heat on is the best way to not freeze the pipes um it’s pretty much you know that’s the best thing you can do,” DeLeo says.

Sinks that are closest to an outside wall such as a kitchen sink are more prone to this occurring but staying ahead of the maintenance and keeping an eye out for when temperatures are on the move can be a big help.

It’s also worth noting that with temperatures now climbing well above freezing in the coming days, that if your area received a large amount of snow still on the ground mainly west of Rochester, check on your sump pump to make sure it’s in working order as flooding concerns go up for some into the weekend.