How to keep your resolutions Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The right approach can make all the difference when it comes to keeping your New Year's Resolutions!

That's especially true when it comes to resolutions related to your health. Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed some of the most popular health-related resolutions and how to keep them on track Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

According to one survey, the following are the Top 10 Resolutions:

1. Diet or eat healthier

2. Exercise more

3. Lose weight

4. Save more and spend less

5. Learn a new skill or hobby

6. Quit smoking

7. Read more

8. Find another job

9. Drink less alcohol

10. Spend more time with family and friends

"This year doesn't seem much different than any other year," said Dr. Harp when it comes to popular resolutions. "It seems like half the goals have to do with health - so things like change one's diet, lose weight, exercise more, stop smoking or drink less are five of the top things. So those are pretty much standard."

Dr. Harp said maybe a third to half of people make resolutions. "Within the first month about a quarter of the people have fallen off and by the end of the year, perhaps, around a quarter of us actually are sustaining the change that we hope to make."

There are steps or strategies people can use to be more successful with their resolutions. "Usually we say to start with a small change," Dr. Harp explained. "Some people are into the big makeover and they need to just make a complete change. That's fine. But for most people it's a small change. And then, after one picks a small change, then to build in the time and the budget it takes to make that change. So, if you're going to change your diet, it might be that you have to have more time to cook or you might have to have more budget to buy the food that you need. So build in everything that you need in order to make that change. Build in some accountability, so get some friends, family members or one's primary care health person - physician, nurse practitioner - to keep one accountable. Track the changes that you're making. Make sure that you're getting in the direction that you want to go. And then, obviously, celebrate the small victories when they happen."

Setbacks can happen and Dr. Harp said, in that case, try to keep perspective on the ultimate goal. "It's important to take the big picture in mind and say, you know what, I still want to make this goal," he said. "What can I do to readjust? Maybe I need to readjust my goals. Maybe I need to have more time or energy into this. Maybe I need to get some more accountability, but just to make some fine tuning and decide to go ahead and push ahead and make it work."

Dr. Harp said transitioning a resolution to a permanent lifestyle change can take two to three months, so be patient with your resolutions, and good luck!