How to find the right tax preparer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Ryan Lane of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the steps you can take to identify the right tax preparer for your tax return this coming tax season Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“I would recommend starting with friends, family, colleagues,” said Lane. “They’ll usually point into the direction of a good experience tax preparer.”

Lane said there are varying levels when it comes to those who prepare tax returns. “You’ll know if someone is a certified public accountant or enrolled agent, they’ve had to pass a rigorous test or be a former IRS agent and they’ll have to meet continuing education requirements every year. And they’ll be able to legally represent you in front of the IRS.”

He added it’s easy to determine what credentials a person has obtained. Go to the IRS website to find a database called the RPO Preparer Directory. There you’ll be able to search by location or name and it will lay out what that person has in terms of qualifications. “It would be good to understand that not all preparers are going to be able to help you. Some are only open for the tax season and others are open year-round. Those who are open year-round are able to assist you with any filing notices that come from the IRS or even state tax agencies. They’ll be able to represent you in front of any of those administrative issues.”

Lane said lookout for red flags. “You’ll never want to use a preparer who files your return without your signature, asks you to sign a blank return, guarantees you a big refund, or takes their fee out of that refund amount. Ultimately that tax return is your responsibility, not the tax preparers’ responsibility. So you want to proceed with caution.”

He concluded, “If you want the best for a smooth process, I would recommend going with a certified public accountant. They have to pass a rigorous test for their CPA license. They usually have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in accounting. They have legal and ethical responsibilities. They must meet continuing professional education every year.”

For more “Smart Money” advice, visit the New York State Society of CPAs website.