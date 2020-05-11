How the contact tracers in Monroe County are helping contain the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is hiring contact tracers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Within the Monroe County Health Department, contact tracing has been going on for years under John Owens and his team.

The focus was originally STD tracing. That has transitioned over to helping patients that tested positive with COVID19 figure out who they have come in contact with and potentially infected. “In the very, very beginning, we were going back 14 days prior to their symptom onset,” said Owens, “but of course as the cases ramped up, as you can imagine that’s going to get us a lot more contacts.”

While the cases increased, how contact tracing is done in Monroe County has transformed. “We’re figuring out when they’re symptom onset date and then our interview period goes back two days prior, so their symptom onset date forward,” said Owens.

When a patient tests positive for the virus, the lab that tested will send the result to the Monroe County Health Department. Owens and his team will call that person and ask who they have been in contact with within six feet for at least 15 minutes. That excludes the trip to the grocery store, but will likely include family members. A patient will be put in isolation for an undetermined amount of time. If there is someone that came in contact with that person, there is a set timeline of 14 days.

Contact tracing may be the best way we can reduce spread of infection. Here are a few of the people in Monroe County that are working to keep us safe. @News_8 I spoke with the lead on this project that is hiring. Hear from him at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/Ul9EpeRULD — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) May 11, 2020

“If someone is a contact and does not have symptoms, then we place them in mandatory quarantine, and that’s different so that has an end date.” Owens says the vast majority of people notified say that they already knew they came into contact with the infected person. Every once in a while, there will be a bit of pushback. “We can’t’ tell the person who they were exposed to, most times they do already know, but we cannot tell them, so yes, some people are sometimes confused, they don’t understand.”

Owens says that as patients go through this protocol, they are helping to flatten the curve and ultimately save lives by staying home. The Monroe County Health Department has 80-90 contact tracers with hundreds of volunteers working seven days a week. They are holding training sessions for the next several weeks to hire more employees to help prevent a surge in cases.