How Rochester staffing agencies are navigating a desolate job market as unemployment rises

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The job market has dramatically changed as many have lost their jobs and companies furlough their employees. In other areas, hiring is expanding and those that may have lost their job are looking to start over.

You’re Hired Rochester is a hiring agency that has seen a flurry of activity two months ago when the shutdown took place. “I got inundated with people just not knowing how they are going to get through this,” said owner Amanda Falzone. “’What do I do, how do I apply for unemployment benefits?’”

She went from helping people navigate the job market to helping people navigate unemployment. Her advice is to focus on advertising yourself strategically while staying at home. “Getting your resume in order, figuring out what companies you really like, reaching out to people that may work at these companies and just pick their brain,” said Falzone.

TES Staffing is a hiring agency that had 70 percent of its business within education. Once schools closed, the company had to re-tool and begin working with companies that were hiring. “Anything that’s open right now that hasn’t been just shut down, those places need employees bad,” said TES staffing president Brian Harding.

The organization had to lay off over a dozen employees as companies could not afford to pay salaries. The workers that may have a specific skill set may not be quite ready to join a different work force. “A lot of these guys, they have career in a certain thing whether it be accounting or administrative, so to ask them to pivot and say ‘hey, we need you to start packing boxes or packing meat at a manufacturing plant,’ that’s really not an option,” said Harding.

He suggests that while many industries continue to trim down their workforce, there are still jobs available and job seekers should translate their skills to other areas of expertise.