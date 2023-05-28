ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A first of its kind plan by the White House to push back against antisemitism has leaders of the Jewish Community around Rochester hopeful its actions will make a difference against the rise in hate Jewish Americans are facing today.

This national strategy is broken up into four pillars Isabel and takes what President Joe Biden calls whole of society approach to educate the public to not normalize anti-Semitic behavior, include federal government agencies to be more involved in securing Jewish communities.

Both Meredith Dragon and Monica Gebell have reviewed this new national strategy to counter antisemitism in America and believe it gives Jewish Americans more of a voice they haven’t had before in what it takes to stop bigotry against their religion.

“The rise of anti-Semitism and antisemitic acts have grown more violent and the fact that the White House is paying attention is incredible,” Gebell said.

“Antisemitism can’t just be a Jewish problem and also the Jewish community can’t just worry about anti-Semitism, and this is a recognition of that in a very meaningful and profound way for our community,” Dragon said.

Input from over 1,000 people and organizations across the country went into drawing up this plan. Leading to one of its pillars dedicated to taking a “cross community solidarity and collective action.” Gebell was among those who was part of calls with the White House.

“Solidarity and community action really means the White House is going to be asking everybody to get on board,” Gebell said. “To not ignore this is everybody’s problem. Together I think we can make a much more secure community where people feel safe to be who they are.”

The Biden administration hopes to put this into action within a year. Another strategy in this includes the Department of Education launching Antisemitism Awareness Campaigns in schools and college campuses. To educate young people about who Jewish people really are and how to call out anti-Semitism rhetoric’s locally and overseas.

“Anti-Israel issues on campus our Jewish kids are really struggling with Israel and part of the sentiment that Israel doesn’t have a right to exist as a Jewish Country is really an important part of the normalization,” Dragon said.

Even though those who identify with Judaism make up less than 3% of America’s population, data from the FBI shows they make up 63% of the victims in reported religiously motivated hate crimes.