How local police are making sure people stay at a safe distance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chief James VanBrederode of the Gates Police Department says his officers have responded to calls about folks not social distancing.

“Typically we drive by, we bring it to their attention, about the social distancing rules,” said VanBrederode. “And everyone, pretty much, has complied with our request, when we do see something like that.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently doubled the fine for disobeying social distancing orders – that fine is up to $1,000.

“It’s not about the fine, nobody wants the money, we want the compliance,” said Cuomo.

Experts say maintaining a distance of at least six feet will help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said his department hasn’t issued fines or arrests for violating social distancing measures, but he is glad the community is valuing those rules.

“No fines, no arrests. But people are calling, and I appreciate the public calling, letting us know when they see large gatherings, large groups so people are doing their part and it lets you know that people are taking this seriously,” said Singletary.

“”What we’re trying to do is make sure that people one, understand and take this serious, that we’re at a time, we’re in a pandemic,” said Singletary, “and we want educate folks about how serious this issue is.”