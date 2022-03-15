FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As we begin to approach the spring, many people may be planning to spruce up their gardens with landscaping or get lawns treated, but will there be any impact to those services as a result of rising fuel costs?

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York rose by 75 cents over the past month. These rising costs are having widespread impact on more than just drivers.

Businesses and vendors may be having to make changes to the rising costs as well. For those looking to do some lawn care this spring, one local company is using mitigation efforts ensure any impacts on their end don’t transition to the client.

Broccolo Tree and Lawn Care in Fairport says they’ve actually been incorporating efficiency practices since last season. This includes things like smart route planning for crews in the field, electric vehicles, and more.

As far as recent fuel costs go, leaders made a decision Tuesday regarding how to approach it.

“So we actually just had a meeting about this morning and you know we decided with our efforts at this point we are not at this point going to be adding any increases or fuel charges on to our customers. Can I say that the future is going to remain the same? I don’t know but we are doing our best,” said Jessica Demasio, Broccolo Tree & Lawn Care sales manager.

It is also worth noting, oil prices have actually been sliding sharply for the past two days. However, that cost has not yet been reflected at the pump.

Also, as News 8 has reported, there is proposed legislation in New York which would temporarily cut the state gas tax through September. That bill currently stands in Senate Committee.