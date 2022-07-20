ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With scorching heat being found across much of the U.S. this week there are many reasons why it’s important to remember how to be safe while being outside in the heat.

The minute you step outside on a day like today it’s easy to see why it’s so important to listen to your body when outside in the heat. As soon as the humidity goes up it becomes even harder for your body to evaporate the sweat off your body to cool you down. With that in mind it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke especially those with weaker hearts.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, and as the American Heart Association explains even if you aren’t someone taking medications for a cardiovascular condition, it’s still equally important to take precautions in the heat. Kristy Smorol, Communications Director from the American Heart Association says it’s super important to listen to your body when outside, and to take precautions such as dressing for the heat, taking regular breaks, and listening to your doctor.

“In high heat and humidity your heart has to work harder, uh it tries to cool itself by shifting blood from your major organs to underneath your skin and that means it has to work harder to do that. Hydration helps keep your blood flowing which is why we say you need to stay hydrated, but it really comes down to the fact that your heart is working harder… It’s easy to forget all the work that our hearts are doing, because we don’t think about it. We don’t tell our hearts to beat it just does and we can’t feel when it’s working a lot harder,” Kristy says.

While heat exhaustion includes symptoms like headaches, sweating, chills, dizziness or fainting, and a weak or rapid pulse, heat stroke is a much more serious medical emergency

“Heat stroke is when your body’s overheating. Your core temperature may go up to 104 degrees. In that case your skin might actually be warm and dry and you’re not sweating anymore. You could have a strong rapid pulse, you might be confused or even slip into unconsciousness, you’d have a high fever, throbbing headache, and you might be nauseous vomiting or both. Call 911. This is a medical emergency,” Kristy says.

Kristy also tells me if you do have a heart condition that may already make your heart weaker you should be extra careful when going outside, but everyone should be remembering to stay hydrated, pay attention to the key times from around noon to 3pm when the sun is at its strongest and to take breaks when you need to on a hot and humid day like this one.

Remembering simple tips such as staying hydrated and remembering to take important medications for those with heart conditions can help prevent conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.