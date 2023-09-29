ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — United States Senator Chuck Schumer says in addition to federal employees and military workers, average families who rely on government service could be impacted.

That could mean no pay for TSA agents which could result in airport delays—women, infants and children could lose access to nutritional benefits like snap and wic. Additionally, the shutdown could affect those who benefit from veterans services

“The VA on any given day is working with our homeless veterans to make sure they can be properly housed,” says Director of Monroe county veterans services Nick Stefanovic.

Stefanovic says certain VA employees such as housing specialists may not be considered essential by the government’s standards.

“There is some belief out there that if a shutdown were to happen those employees may be impacted and of course that would be really bad,” he says.

He says they’re working on a plan for that. One area not impacted, the money veterans receive.

“If the government does shut down, veterans will continue to receive their disability benefits and their education benefits and any financial benefit they get paid monthly,” he shares.

Owner of Hemdale Farms and Greenhouses, Dale Hemminger has a total of 1600 cows and supplies dairy to all the Wegmans stores in the Rochester, Syracuse, and the Buffalo area. But he also gets a government subsidy for the first 5 million pounds of milk he produced.

“Which would be about 10% of my milk. So I guess if the government shuts down my understanding is we wouldn’t get paid that supplement,” Hemminger explains.

The deadline to reach an agreement is midnight October 1st.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer will be among those working to make that happen.