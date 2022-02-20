ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Its time for winter break for local public school students around Rochester. Because more stuff is open and things to do together in person, families are embracing this upcoming week with fun and little concerns.

Unlike last year, Summer Johnson of Wayne County has plans to take all her children out to places for a chance to recharge after a busy stretch of the school year.

“We definitely planned some activities like the trampoline park, maybe some roller skating,” Summer Johnson, a mother of four in Wayne County said. “There’s a bowling alley in Newark we’d like to go to. So, we’re definitely going to get out there in the public more and have some fun.”

Many students and their families are going into this week mentally feeling like they’re on a break since they spent this time last year learning virtually.

“I’m happy because now we’re not stuck indoors relying on zoom, FaceTime and WhatsApp to communicate,” seventh grader Raeha Khazanchi told us. “We can actually meet at Starbucks or 12 Corners or something.”

“Mental health has improved I would say over just the past few months actually,” Johnson added. “My daughter just went to Florida last week and she’s been struggling with her mental health issues with everything. She came back yesterday and was renewed in a positive mindset.”

Data from the department of health shows in the past week the Finger Lakes Region has averaged 208 new Covid cases a day. Eight times less than the rate was one month ago. Some elected leaders are also unconcerned about what lies on the other side of winter Break based on how much we now know about Covid-19.

“People in our community are smart,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “They have commonsense and know what they need to do to protect themselves and their families. That’s why we’ve seen such a great decline as well in part. I have trust and confidence in our residents.”

By the end of winter break Governor Kathy Hochul said she’d meet with the State Department of Education to discuss if mask mandates will still be necessary in schools.

Something most Superintendent’s across the Finger Lakes have requested to end in a letter to her office.

Currently our entire area is still labeled a high transmission region by the CDC. Which means per their standards, doctors recommend you still mask up when indoors.