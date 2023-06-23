ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first weekend of summer is upon us, and with many of us getting outside and seeking protection from the sun’s rays, using a high SPF sunscreen is typically the way to do so, but does a higher SPF actually mean higher protection?

While the sun offers nice warmth and light in the summer, it also gives off harmful UV radiation, and knowing how to use your sunscreen most effectively can make the difference between getting a sunburn, or not. Nancy Kota, a U of R Certified Dermatology Nurse says that up to certain point, the higher SPF doesn’t offer that much more protection.

“After you get to SPF say, 50 there’s not much more protection in say SPF 70. A lot of times when people are wearing a higher SPF they get a sense that they’re being protected more and get a false sense of protection may not reapply every two hours, may stay in sun longer or not wear their hat they think they’re better protected just because it’s a higher SPC you’re not much more protected,” Kota says.

Regardless of SPF, for the most guaranteed coverage you want to make sure you’re using a lotion sunscreen rather than a spray and it’s also recommended to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen, protecting you both from UV-A and UV-B rays.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they’re supposed to reapply sunscreen every two hours especially if you’re going to be outdoors and especially after swimming or say you’re toweling off or sweating,” says Kota.

With that in mind it’s important not to rely on high-SPF sunscreens alone, as it’s just one part of the strategy. Since using anything higher than SPF-50 only offers marginally better protection by a small percentage, it’s recommended to use something in between SPF-30 and 50, apply liberally and apply it often.

Remember that the other part of the strategy includes seeking shade, covering up with clothing, wearing wide-brimmed hats, and using UV-blocking sunglasses to protect your eyes.