ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just like the seasons change, the water temperature of Lake Ontario changes too, and this has proven to have an effect on our drinking water.

Every year when the water temperature of Lake Ontario goes up, it can and does change the taste of drinking water. But it’s actually a lot more common and normal than you’d think.

Director of Production at Monroe County Water Authority Chris LaManna says, “It’s something that is seasonal of course and as the water warms up. It will increase the chance for growth of algae they obviously thrive more in warmer water and sunlight.”

The taste of our drinking water comes from a variety of different factors, one of those coming from naturally occurring minerals and organic compounds that are produced by algae or other plants that grow annually with the warmer waters before it gets treated.

“Algae can create, produce certain chemicals that can cause taste issues in water for example, a musty, earthy type of taste a lot of times people will state that,” says LaManna.

Chris LaManna at the Monroe County Water Authority tells me that many of the calls they get at the treatment plant are questions about the taste of the water that’s already treated which likely have more to do with the amount of chlorine required and used to disinfect the water.

“As the temperature warms up not only the water but, in the air, you may smell it more than if it was colder. The big thing too with taste and odor is that it’s very subjective. It varies by person. Some people might think something tastes fine different person drinking the same water might think it tastes awful,” says LaManna.

LaManna says more often than not the “off” taste of the water is more of an aesthetic issue rather than a major health risk, and the Granular Activated Carbon used in all of their filters is there to remove any taste or odor compounds present before it goes out to the public.

All customers are encouraged to call the Monroe County Water Authority anytime they have questions or concerns that come up with their water. You can do so at (585) 442-7200