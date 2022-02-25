ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week at a press conference for those facing evictions in the city, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans talked a lot about “211,” but what is 211 exactly?

211 is an easy-to-remember phone number to dial. This is for anyone facing a crisis; be it eviction, suicide, food shortage, or for those seeking emergency shelter. It can can connect you right away with people who can help you in a tough situation.

211 is a free resource for the community and is a part of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes (whenever someone shops or donates at Goodwill, the proceeds actually help fund 211). The lines are open 24-7 for anyone to use.

Since the start of the pandemic, 211 has seen a 300% increase in phone calls. Deborah Turner is the program director there and outlined what people can expect when they call.

“There will be a few prompts, not too many prompts, but then when someone picks up the phone, we’ll do a greeting, and just kind of assess and listen and hear what’s going on, and how we can best connect someone to the resource that they need,” Turner said.

Turned also said she hopes there’s a day when there won’t be such a big need for 211.

“Our hope is at the same time, maybe someday we won’t be a necessity,” she said. “That everyone’s needs will be met. So, of course, we want people to reach out to us who need help, who need support, who need resources. But at the same time maybe someday, down the line, which wouldn’t be the worst thing is that maybe things get so corrected that we may not need to exist. But for now we’re here and we’re here to help.”

You can also reach out to 211 online here.

