Housing renovations in Rochester help hundreds of families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New preservation initiatives were celebrated today for two affordable housing developments in Rochester.

The Southeast Towers on Manhattan Drive received $118 million to begin renovations for close to 400 families.

Renovations on close to 200 units at EL Tower on South Avenue were finished Tuesday. That project cost around $15 million.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said these projects are about keeping the community together.

“These residents are not being pushed out, they are going to be provided for right here in the community. We’re doing a lot of development. We’re mixing property and income. It’s an all inclusive community,” said Warren.

These updates are part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s larger initiative to revitalize downtown Rochester and keep affordable housing options available.