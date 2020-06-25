Housing help through Pathstone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic has not only pushed many people out of work, but its also caused a housing crisis.

A local non-for-profit is working to help keep people in their homes and landlords in business.

With the help of a federal grant, Pathstone is helping first time home buyers, enhancing foreclosure suspicion services and developing a series of workshops.

“HUD’s funding to us is the key for us to be able to do all that we do. Not only do they fund our services directly but they certify our counselors,” Executive director of the housing counsel at PathStone Corp. Mary Leo said.

“At this time there’s been an increase in calls, and a desire for appointments to understand what all these new rules mean, for right now people have been able to maintain their housing but they’re concerned about what the future holds..”

Many of the housing services are available virtually. Pathstone hopes to use the funds to start a series of online group workshops on housing education.